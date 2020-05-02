August 17, 1923 - April 22, 2020 Margaret Mary Somerville (nee Francis,) a long time resident of Guelph, Ontario, passed away at age 96 of COVID-19 in Toronto. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of more than 60 years, Dr. John Somerville. Margaret is lovingly remembered by her children Frances (Alan), Alison (Grahame), Rosemary, and Robert (Ann), by her grandchildren Alison, Sarah, Ian, Hilary, Gavin, John, Richard, Fiona, Peter and their partners, by her great-grandchildren Saoirse, Amelia, Andrew, Holden, Dylan, and Austin, and by many nieces and nephews in Britain. Margaret was born in Plymouth, England where she served as a nurse in World War II. She met her husband John after the war when they worked together at a hospital in Burnley England. They married in 1948 and emigrated to Guelph, Ontario in 1957. Above all she delighted in time spent with family and friends, both in Canada and in Britain. Margaret was loving, kind and warm, with a wonderful sense of humour and fun. She was a gracious hostess and a good friend to many. Margaret particularly loved chocolate and always shared generously. She is dearly missed. The family wishes to thank the staff at Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor for their kind and wonderful care. A private family funeral service will be held to celebrate Margaret's life. In her memory, in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to kidsability.ca or to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 2, 2020.