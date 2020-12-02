1/2
Maria Angela (Da Maren) MANERA
Mrs. Maria Manera passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe (Joe) Manera (2017). Loving mother of Edward (Rosanna), Sandra (George May) and Marisa (Behnam Ghomeshi). Cherished nonna of Sean (Linn Wie Andersen), Ryan and Dylan Collins, Samantha and Daniel Manera, and Nina and Noah Ghomeshi. She is survived by her siblings; Bill DaMaren (Franca), Rosetta Lago (the late Peter), Adele Bresolin, Gina Martinello, Clara Gazzola (John), Graziella Ostetto (John), Linda DaMaren, Silvano DaMaren (Rita), Bert DaMaren (Flavia), Rina Foscaro (Giuseppe) of Italy, Fernanda Gobbi (Mario), Daniela Zadro (Walter). Predeceased by her parents Attilio and Luigia (née Basso) DaMaren, her brother Reno DaMaren, brothers-in-law, Peter Bresolin, Elario Martinello, and Peter Lago. Maria will also be missed by her brothers and sisters-in-law; Assunta Manera, Rita Manera of Belleville, Berto Manera (Luigina) of Italy, Marilena Peloso (Lorenzo) of Italy, and Vittorio Biliato. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law; Adele Toso (Emilio), Alphonso Manera (Stella), Ermalinda Scapinello (Guerrino) of Italy, Antonio Manera, Vittorio Manera of Belleville, and Regina Biliato. Many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews will miss their Zia Maria's tremendous faith, smiling face and happy disposition. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin Street, North, Guelph. Due to COVID-19, the family will be having a private funeral mass at St. John's Church, 45 Victoria Road, North, Guelph. Interment at Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. If so desired, in lieu of flowers a memorial donation to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
