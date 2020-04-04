Home

Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
Maria Esterina SCORZIELLO

Maria Esterina SCORZIELLO Obituary
Passed away at her home in Guelph on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Maria Scorziello, age 75 years, was the loving mother of Carmine and Franco, both of Guelph. Maria was the dear sister of Luigi Scorziello and his wife Ellen of Toronto and Antonia, Amedeo, Ettore, Fausto and the late Sylvanna all of Italy. She is survived by nieces and nephews. Maria will be remembered by her former husband Dominico Scorziello of Guelph. Private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association or to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home (519-822-4731) or or visit online at www.gilbetmacintyreandson.com for more information.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 4, 2020
