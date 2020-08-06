Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the age of 87. Maria is survived by her daughter Barb (Irv), her grandsons Blair, Kyle and Mike (Janice), many great grandchildren and her sister Brigitta in Germany. Predeceased by her husband Hans, her daughter Susan and her son-in-law Bill Bondy. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
. Special thanks to St. Joseph's Health Centre for the great care and compassion and to her close friends who showed support in these trying times. Memorial contributions to the St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Maria (Maya) Fauth in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.