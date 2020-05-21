Maria Sunta BERTOLLO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Guelph General Hospital on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mario Bertollo (1995). Loving mother of Loretta and her husband Peter Fountain, Stella and her husband Mark Holley, all of Guelph. Treasured Nonna of Christine (Matthew), Gregory (Alyson), and Robert (Teresa). Cherished Bisnonna of Ophelia. Predeceased by her parents Anthony and Stella Frasson. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends in Canada, Italy, and France. A private service has taken place. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph's Health Care and the emergency staff at Guelph General Hospital for their warm, compassionate care! Forever in our hearts


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved