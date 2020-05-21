Passed away at Guelph General Hospital on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mario Bertollo (1995). Loving mother of Loretta and her husband Peter Fountain, Stella and her husband Mark Holley, all of Guelph. Treasured Nonna of Christine (Matthew), Gregory (Alyson), and Robert (Teresa). Cherished Bisnonna of Ophelia. Predeceased by her parents Anthony and Stella Frasson. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends in Canada, Italy, and France. A private service has taken place. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph's Health Care and the emergency staff at Guelph General Hospital for their warm, compassionate care! Forever in our hearts