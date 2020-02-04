Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Vander Griendt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria (Mary) Vander Griendt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (Oerlemans) Vander Griendt, of Guelph, passed away peacefully at Wellington Terrace in her 98th year. Beloved wife for 60 years of the late John H. Vander Griendt (2010). Mary was the loving mother of Jerry (Anita) of Angola, Indiana, USA, George (Brenda) of Guelph, Paul (Louise) of Newmarket, Liz Ferguson of Kitchener, Rick (Anneke) of Guelph, and Maryke (the late Jack, 2007) Mior. Dear Oma of 12 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason, Alicia, Melanie, Julie, Laura, Spencer, Tyler, Amanda, Stewart, Phillip, and Stephen. Great grandmother of 16. Dear sister of Georgette of Holland and pre deceased by her twin sister Hennie (2005). Also survived by many relatives in Holland. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to a . Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph 519-821-5077 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -