|
|
Mary (Oerlemans) Vander Griendt, of Guelph, passed away peacefully at Wellington Terrace in her 98th year. Beloved wife for 60 years of the late John H. Vander Griendt (2010). Mary was the loving mother of Jerry (Anita) of Angola, Indiana, USA, George (Brenda) of Guelph, Paul (Louise) of Newmarket, Liz Ferguson of Kitchener, Rick (Anneke) of Guelph, and Maryke (the late Jack, 2007) Mior. Dear Oma of 12 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason, Alicia, Melanie, Julie, Laura, Spencer, Tyler, Amanda, Stewart, Phillip, and Stephen. Great grandmother of 16. Dear sister of Georgette of Holland and pre deceased by her twin sister Hennie (2005). Also survived by many relatives in Holland. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to a . Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph 519-821-5077 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020