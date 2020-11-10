Left this world on her terms on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of the late J. Hildred Lee (2012). Loving mother of Ross Hildred Lee, Sandra Marie Lee and the late Brian Lee (1983). At Marie's request, there will be no services. Cremation with burial of cremated remains at Woodlawn Memorial Park. If desired, memorial contributions to Leprosy Relief Canada (305-1805 Sauve St. W. Montreal, QC H4N 3H4 1-866-744-3199, www.scl-lr.ca
