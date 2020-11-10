1/1
Marie Alice LEE
Left this world on her terms on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of the late J. Hildred Lee (2012). Loving mother of Ross Hildred Lee, Sandra Marie Lee and the late Brian Lee (1983). At Marie's request, there will be no services. Cremation with burial of cremated remains at Woodlawn Memorial Park. If desired, memorial contributions to Leprosy Relief Canada (305-1805 Sauve St. W. Montreal, QC H4N 3H4 1-866-744-3199, www.scl-lr.ca) would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilchrist Chapel
One Delhi Street
Guelph, ON N1E 4J3
(519) 824-0031
