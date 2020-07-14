It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death, of our sister Marietta at Hospice Wellington on July 10, 2020, in her 70th year. Predeceased by her parents Paul and Betty Marshall, brother-in-law Jeff Barlow and nephew Calvin Barlow. Marietta will be dearly missed by her siblings and sisters-in-law, Joanne, Jim and Sharon, Kate (Jeff), and David and Joan. Marietta was the loving aunt to Curtis (Karolyn), Amanda (Bruce), Lee, Calvin, Mikaela (Edward), Malcolm and Madeline. She was great-auntie to William, Elizabeth, Louise, Jameson and Grayson. Marietta was born in Toronto in 1951, but was raised in the farming community of Coningsby, in Erin Township. She was a nursing graduate of St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener and later a graduate of the University of Winnipeg and Emmanuel College, University of Toronto. As a nurse, she travelled and worked in New Zealand, Dominican Republic and helped out at a clinic while visiting Ethiopia. As a United Church Minister, Marietta held pastoral charges in Manitoba, Southwestern Ontario and Northwestern Ontario. While she loved the travelling, her greatest joy in life was the time spent with her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews - they always brought her home. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to many, for their dedication, kindness and care, including the Guelph Fire Services and Guelph Wellington Paramedics, the doctors and nurses at Guelph General Emergency and Hamilton General 7 West Step Down and 7 South Stroke Unit. In particular the family would like to thank Pat Hickman (Director of Care), the nursing staff and volunteers at Hospice Wellington for their kind and gentle care of Marietta and their open-hearted love and support of the family, and also Dr. Paul Mendonca and his staff for their care and support. Finally, the family would like to thank the many friends and neighbours for their enduring love and friendship. Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside will be held at Coningsby Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
- Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Marietta's notice. Donations in Marietta's memory may be made to Hospice Wellington, 4-H Canada or to a cause of your choice. A tree will be planted in memory of Marietta A. Marshall in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.