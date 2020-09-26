Peacefully at Hospice Wellington on September 18, 2020, Marilyn Elizabeth Crooks (nee Tregunno) in her 77th year. Survived by her sister Barbara Tregunno-Mooney and nephew Jeffery and Stephen Mooney, all of Toronto. As Marilyn wished, there was no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life will take place at a future date. Thanks to all of Marilyn's friends and caregivers for their support during her illness. Special thank you to the staff of the Elliott Retirement Community. In lieu of flowers, Marilyn requested donations in her memory to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada, 205 Horton Street East, Ste 303, London, Ontario, N6B 1K7 or a charity of choice
. Arrangements entrusted to Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, 1099 Gordon St, Guelph.