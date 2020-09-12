Let me not to the marriage of true minds Admit impediments. Love is not love Which alters when it alteration finds Or bends with the remover to remove: O, no! It is an ever-fixed mark, That looks on tempests and is never shaken. Shakespeare, Sonnet 116 It is with profound sadness that the family of Marilyn Jean Carlyle announce her sudden passing September 9, 2020 at the age of 82 after a devastating battle with cancer. Marilyn will be forever lovingly remembered by the love of her life and husband of 64 years, Neil, by her children Susan, Karen, Cathy, and Andrew (spouses Bill, Mark, and Shannon), by her grandchildren Chris, Matt, Jenny, Victoria, Beth, Emily, Jacob, Alyssa, and Ben, by surviving siblings Alan and Linda (Joyce predeceased), and by her extended family and friends. Marilyn inspired many in her career as an English and Business Teacher. Gifted with an astute and beautiful mind along with strong intuition, Marilyn always encouraged those who knew her to think before acting and speaking. Her words of wisdom and deeds of love will be forever etched upon our hearts and minds. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will have a private celebration of life. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL. In support of Marilyn's passion for higher learning and shaping the next generation of leaders and innovators, as well as Marilyn's strong sense of responsibility towards assisting one another during times of need, memorial donations may be made to the following: *University of Guelph: alumni.uoguelph.ca
*University of Toronto: donate.utoronto.ca
*Canadian Red Cross: redcross.ca
>donate *Friends of Ile de Veche in Haiti: endsofileavachehaiti.com
*Canadian Cancer Society
: cancer.ca
A tree will be planted in memory of Marilyn J. Carlyle in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.