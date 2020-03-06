|
Passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Hospice Wellington, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Alec Crawford (2011). She will be missed by her children; Warren "Joe" (Kim), Walter (Lori), Wendell (Sharon), Wanita (Frazer), her nineteen grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and her special fur baby, Panda. Marilyn is predeceased by three sons; Wayne, William "Bill" and Wade "Pete" Crawford. A heartfelt "Thank you" goes out to the staff and volunteers at Hospice Wellington for their amazing care. Memorial contributions to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. The family will host a celebration of Marilyn's life at the Red Chevron (34 Elizabeth St. Guelph) on Sunday, March 22 from 1 - 4 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020