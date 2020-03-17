Home

Gilchrist Chapel
One Delhi Street
Guelph, ON N1E 4J3
(519) 824-0031
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Red Chevron
34 Elizabeth St.
Guelph, ON
Marilyn Patricia CRAWFORD

Marilyn Patricia CRAWFORD Obituary
CRAWFORD, Marilyn Patricia (nee Stewart) CANCELLATION NOTICE The celebration of Marilyn's life scheduled at the Red Chevron for Sunday, March 22, IS CANCELLED and rescheduled for the Red Chevron Club (34 Elizabeth St. Guelph) on Sunday, May 24, 2020, from 1 - 4 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 17, 2020
