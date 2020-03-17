|
|
CRAWFORD, Marilyn Patricia (nee Stewart) CANCELLATION NOTICE The celebration of Marilyn's life scheduled at the Red Chevron for Sunday, March 22, IS CANCELLED and rescheduled for the Red Chevron Club (34 Elizabeth St. Guelph) on Sunday, May 24, 2020, from 1 - 4 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 17, 2020