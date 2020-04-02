Home

Mario Longato of Guelph, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 78. Mario was the loving and devoted son of the late Achille and Augusta (Gemin) Longato. Dear brother of Giulio Longato (the late Pam) of Michigan and the late Guido Longato of Guelph. Mario will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews Diane Longato (Stephen Perry), Jason Longato (Lisa Sartori), Cameron Longato all of Guelph, Liana (Mike Foster) and Aimee Longato (Brad Gudme) of Michigan. A private family entombment has taken place. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service will take place at a later date. Donations to the or the Juravinski Hospital - Hamilton Health Sciences, would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 2, 2020
