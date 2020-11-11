Early Sunday morning of November 1st, 2020 Mark Andrew Read, aka Mark Mac age, 42 born, December 5, 1977, unexpectedly and suddenly passed away. He was a son, a brother, a friend, a father. He was a "tough guy" with a huge heart. He fought tirelessly with his demons and despite getting lost, the once happy man we all loved dearly, will never truly die. To everyone who encouraged him to better himself, Thank You, to those who loved him in his darkest times, Thank You and to those who were there at the end. Thank You. He will be missed by so many, his mother Barb Armor, his sister Heather Read, of New Zealand, his mentor and best buddy, Terry Petrie, his two previous partners both Tia Petrie and Nicole MacMillan who loved him with everything, his niece Maddie, Brett whom he called his step son, and the 3 he considered his own children, Sydney Petrie, Jade Drohan and Riley Drohan who will hold onto the fun, sarcastic, loving man he used to be but most importantly his very special daughter Tegan Read who he loved so much and would be extremely proud of. May his soul finally Rest In Peace.



