Mark LEITCH
Passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his residence in Guelph. Mark Leitch was the loving father of Skylace, Farah and Priscilla Leitch, caring son of Al Leitch (Jane) and the late Carolyn Leitch (nee Rendle). Mark will be remembered by his brother Tom Leitch, his sister Susan Johnson (Jeff) and his nephew Jay Stewart. Visitation for Mark will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. from Gilbert Macintyre and Son Funeral Home "Dublin Chapel', 252 Dublin Street North, Guelph. Donations in Mark's memory can be made to the Guelph Wish Fund for Children of a charity of choice. Donation cards are available at the funeral home or you may send the family a condolence at www.macintyrefamilyfuneralhome.com or www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com. To RSVP to visitation, please visit https://memorials.gilbertmacintyreandson.com/mark-leitch/4343265/obituary.php


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
