Marlene Anne McFADDEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 at Guelph General Hospital, surrounded by family members. She was 81. Marlene is survived by her beloved husband Jack, children Susan, John and Jane, grandchildren Daniel and Patisha, sister Doreen and brother Barry. She is predeceased by her son, Jason, parents George and Sadie and siblings Bob, Ron and Nancy. Marlene earned a teacher's certificate in 1958 and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in 1974. She began teaching in Scarborough Ontario. She left teaching in 1961 to raise a family. She later returned to teaching and finished her career as a Guidance counsellor in Orangeville. She was a favorite teacher to hundreds of students. An avid and accomplished bridge player, she used her interest to travel the world. Her friendships spanned all continents and her passing will be grieved by all. Marlene is a person we cannot replace in our hearts. We have been privileged to know and love her. A Celebration of her Life will be held when it is safe to do so. Donations may be made to Morriston Park Nursing Home, who cared for Marlene so well in the last years of her life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved