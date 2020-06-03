Passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 at Guelph General Hospital, surrounded by family members. She was 81. Marlene is survived by her beloved husband Jack, children Susan, John and Jane, grandchildren Daniel and Patisha, sister Doreen and brother Barry. She is predeceased by her son, Jason, parents George and Sadie and siblings Bob, Ron and Nancy. Marlene earned a teacher's certificate in 1958 and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in 1974. She began teaching in Scarborough Ontario. She left teaching in 1961 to raise a family. She later returned to teaching and finished her career as a Guidance counsellor in Orangeville. She was a favorite teacher to hundreds of students. An avid and accomplished bridge player, she used her interest to travel the world. Her friendships spanned all continents and her passing will be grieved by all. Marlene is a person we cannot replace in our hearts. We have been privileged to know and love her. A Celebration of her Life will be held when it is safe to do so. Donations may be made to Morriston Park Nursing Home, who cared for Marlene so well in the last years of her life.



