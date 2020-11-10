Age 83, passed away peacefully at home on November 6, 2020. Marva moved to Guelph in July 1964 with her beloved, late husband, Dr. Jerald Wayne Riekels (2016). She was an active member of the community and devoted mother of four children; Mary Riekels, Jim (Sue) Riekels of Plymouth, MN, Susan Gallotti, and the late Paul Riekels (2012). Marva took pleasure in cooking for family and will be remembered fondly at holiday meals by her surviving children and six grandchildren; Dennis (Kirsten) Maggiolo, Samantha Maggiolo, Kayle Gallotti, Ethan Gallotti, Gerrit Riekels, and Vance Riekels, as well as a great-grandson, Logan Maggiolo. Marva was born September 19, 1937, in Muskegon, MI to Hilda Dykema and Adrian Buitendorp. She takes with her fond memories of growing up and vacationing on the shores of Lake Michigan with immediate and extended family members, including her much loved surviving brother, Ed (Jan) Buitendorp, predeceased brother Clarence, surviving sisters-in-law Bette and Joyce, plus many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews. Marva was a woman of strong faith and an active member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. She applied her impeccable bookkeeping and organizational skills on various committees. She enjoyed teaching children and gave of her time to Sunday school, Crieff camp, and school libraries. Marva had a deep love of music and a beautiful soprano voice. She was a hobby pianist, sharing her musical talents at church events and retirement communities. Mostly quiet and soft-spoken, Marva had a hidden, witty sense of humor that could shock a room into laughter with a sharply-timed joke. She was an avid reader and loved to play cards and board games, but was repeatedly chastised by family members for blurting out answers and helping grandchildren win out of sympathy! For everyone's safety, a Celebration of Life will be held in memory of Marva at a later date. Expressions of sympathy are most appreciated by memorial donation to one of Marva's regular charities, The Foundation of the Guelph General Hospital. Shared memories and condolences are also gratefully welcomed at WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, www.wallcustance.com
. A tree will be planted in memory of Marva J. Riekels in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.