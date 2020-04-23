|
Mary Louise (nee Christopher) Auger, wife of the late R. Barrie Auger (2013) and formerly of Clifford, passed away peacefully at Woodslee Country Village Home on Friday, April 17, 2020, in her 90th year. Mother of Paul (Denise) Auger of Cameron, Mark (Anne) Auger of Belle River, Emily Auger of Clifford, and Daniel (Elizabeth) Auger of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Remembered by her grandchildren Elissa, Esther, Kendra, Kyle, Kelsey, Kimberly, Kristopher, Joshua, Rebecca, Sarah, and Matthew and great grandchild Remy. Sister of Warren (Jean) Christopher of Elgin and Robert (Dorothy) Christopher of Guelph. Predeceased by her son B. Timothy Auger (1972). A private family funeral service will be held at Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston, on Friday, April 24 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Doug Bott officiating. Interment in Clifford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Clifford Food Bank or another local charity would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020