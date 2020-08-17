1/1
Mary Doreen (Trena) Bernon
1942 - 2019
In loving memory of a beautiful, warm hearted, special lady who departed this world on August 18, 2019 to be with her infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth, family members and her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.


Trena brought an abundance of love, joy and laughter to the world, leaving a legacy of goodness and respect for others.


Missed by all who knew and loved her, she will be forever in our hearts.


Until we meet again, your loving and adoring family, husband Dave, David and Kate, Derek and Rose, grandchildren Brittany (Mike), Ashley and Ian, Julian, Step-grandchildren Amanda, Gillian and Kaylee and great-grandchildren Kendall and Hunter.


"Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure. She is loved beyond words and missed beyond measure."

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

