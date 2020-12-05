1/1
Mary Isabelle Wilma McDONALD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isabelle passed away peacefully to be with her Lord at her residence on Friday, December 4, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband Carl (2012). Dear daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Bessie Sullivan) Steele. Predeceased by her brothers Logan (1989), Almon (1991), Harold (1999), Stanley (2012) and sisters Helen (1970), Anita (2002) and Edna (2020). Isabelle will be fondly remembered by her niece Patricia, Steve and family who she was like a mother to. Dear sister of Laura, Marion, Shirley and Jim. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. A private service will be held at Royal City Baptist Church, 100 Ridgewood Ave., Guelph. Interment Memory Gardens, Breslau. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to family below Isabelle's notice. Memorial contributions to Royal City Baptist Church, the War Amps, Covenant House or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of M. Isabelle W. McDonald in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved