Isabelle passed away peacefully to be with her Lord at her residence on Friday, December 4, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband Carl (2012). Dear daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Bessie Sullivan) Steele. Predeceased by her brothers Logan (1989), Almon (1991), Harold (1999), Stanley (2012) and sisters Helen (1970), Anita (2002) and Edna (2020). Isabelle will be fondly remembered by her niece Patricia, Steve and family who she was like a mother to. Dear sister of Laura, Marion, Shirley and Jim. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. A private service will be held at Royal City Baptist Church, 100 Ridgewood Ave., Guelph. Interment Memory Gardens, Breslau. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com
- Condolences can be sent to family below Isabelle's notice. Memorial contributions to Royal City Baptist Church, the War Amps, Covenant House or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of M. Isabelle W. McDonald in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.