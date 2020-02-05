|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Hill (nee Matthew) of Guelph on February 3 2020 at the age of 87. She is predeceased by her parents Harry and May Matthew, husband Arthur Elgin Hill, her sister Hilda and brothers Edmund and John. Dear sister of Alice (James) Pelletier and Phyllis (Bob) Castle, and sisters in law Marlene and Margaret Matthew. Loving mother of daughters Sharon (Mark), Susan (Derek), Colleen, sons Doug (Kim) and Hugh, grandchildren Brendan, Natalee, Jordan, Lindsay, Meghan, Delaney and great grandchildren Owen and Miller. Mary was born in the Blenheim Ontario area on October 18, 1932. She attended the McKeough Public School and Chatham Vocational School for her high school years before pursuing a nursing career which began at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chatham. Mary's career took her to various hospitals including Mt. Sinai in Toronto and Dufferin Area Hospital in Orangeville. Mary's nursing experience included working in all departments, but her favourite was working in the obstetrics ward where she thoroughly enjoyed working with newborns. Upon retirement she and Art moved to Blenheim to be closer to family. After Art's death she moved to Guelph, once again to be closer to family. Friends and family will be received at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 12 - 1 p.m. followed by a service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Guest are invited to a reception afterwards. As expressions of sympathy, donations to or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the funeral home 519-821-5077 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020