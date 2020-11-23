Passed away after a brief illness at Guelph General Hospital, on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Pat Craven, in her 91st year, daughter of the late William and Mary (Burke) Craven. Dear sister of Helen Gregus (late Walter) of Dundas and Ann Sankey (Carl) of Courtney BC, the late William (Bill 2006) and the late Henry (Harry 2011). Beloved "Auntie Trish" to Patty (Greg), Paul, Joanne, Sandy, Marilyn (David), Michael (Cam), Bill (Sue), John, Mark (Liz), Greg (Nikki 2011), Marianne (Avi), several great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins of the McKinnon and Burke families. Pat loved spending time with family and friends, gardening, baking and reading club with Dublin St. neighbours right up until her recent illness. She enjoyed a long career at Pirelli Cable and in her early years, Pat was an avid bridge player and golfer at the Cutten Fields Golf Club. As a lifelong resident of Guelph, Pat enjoyed an amazing network of friends and will be fondly remembered for her generous spirit, sharp wit and her gentle kindness. She will be dearly missed and will remain in our hearts always. The family wishes to thank the staff of Guelph General Hospital for their compassionate care for Pat in her final few days. Would also like to thank her neighbours on Dublin St. and her many friends, especially Karen, Patricia, Gloria, Brenda and Norm for their friendship, immense kindness and day to day caring for Pat over the last few years. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate, 28 Norfolk Street, Guelph, on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. Private family interment to follow. Anyone wishing to attend the memorial mass is asked to RSVP online or call the funeral home at 519-822-4731. Please practice social distancing protocols and wear a mask. As expressions of Sympathy donations to the charity of one's choice
would be appreciated by the family or send condolences at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com