It is with sadness that her fam-ily announces the passing of Mary Havasi at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie. Born 1932 in Tatàrszentgyörgy, Hungary to Anna Söchöll and Gyula Havasi (both deceased). She was also predeceased by older brother Leslie (age 8) and sister-in-law Mària Tóth Pàlné, survived by sister Magdalina and family as well as brother-in-laws György Potocska and Pàl Tóth and their families, each of Hungary. Mary started her family in Kisskovàcsi with her first husband of 30 years, John Potocska, Sr. of Békéscsaba, Hungary (deceased,2015) and brought her growing family to Hamilton, Canada in 1956 during the turbulent Hungarian Revolution. She has subsequ-ently lived in Burlington; Taber, Alberta; Scarborough and most recently Barrie. She had five children with her first husband including John Jr. (Karen Stoddart), Nicholas (Pam), Joseph Patar (Lauren), Mary Potocska - Krizmanic (Ivan Krizmanic) and George Potocska. "Nagymama" to eight wonderful grandchildren, their spouses and six ador- able great-grandchildren: Tyler Potocska (Brittany - Dylan and Hayden), Carly Potocska (Max Barill), Amber Portlock (Dave - Ellie and Easton), Dara Potocska, Amy Middlebrooke (John - Paige and Zoe), Stacy Bell (Austin), Dustin Patar, Donovan Patar (Emma Li). Mary was also predeceased by her second and third husbands Julius Csintalan and Joseph Miklosi. During her earlier years, Mary Havasi worked at a variety of agricultural, mining, and indu-strial jobs and was a great cook, lovingly teaching her chi-ldren and grandchildren how to make home-made chicken soup ("húsleves") and other Hungarian/European meals. Our mom (Anyu) was a woman with incredible resolve, who loved her family without limits. Despite her health challenges, she would go to any lengths and sacrifice to help out her children. She will be deeply missed and remembered forever. Cremation has taken place. To avoid the current Covid-19 restrictions, the family will announce a Celebration of Life and interment to be scheduled, (as possible), for a safer, later date in the fall. Watch for announcements. Online condolences, and further information at www.dbburlington.ca. Contributions of personal, anecdotal stories and photos about "Anyu" are most welcome from everyone.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.