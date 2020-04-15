Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Huxley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Raphael Huxley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Raphael Huxley Obituary
Passed away Peacefully at the Guelph General Hospital, on Monday, April 13, 2020. Mary Raphael (McCann) Huxley was the beloved wife of William Huxley. She was the loving mother of Margaret Anne Huxley and her husband Gary MacDonald and Kevin Huxley. Mary was the proud grandmother of Anna Rose. Predeceased by her brothers Paul McCann and William McCann. Survived by her sister-in-law Shirley Scroccaro and her husband Vince and by her niece Lisa Zilio and her husband Julian and by grand-nieces and nephews. Mary lived a life of generosity, kindness, and caring. She was a long time member of the Basilica of Our Lady and the Catholic Woman's League. A private family graveside service was held at St. Peter's Cemetery, Oustic. A Memorial Mass will be held at the Basilica of Our Lady at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Church of Our Lady Building fund or to the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at the Guelph General Hospital and to the staff at Paramed for their wonderful care.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -