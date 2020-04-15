|
Passed away Peacefully at the Guelph General Hospital, on Monday, April 13, 2020. Mary Raphael (McCann) Huxley was the beloved wife of William Huxley. She was the loving mother of Margaret Anne Huxley and her husband Gary MacDonald and Kevin Huxley. Mary was the proud grandmother of Anna Rose. Predeceased by her brothers Paul McCann and William McCann. Survived by her sister-in-law Shirley Scroccaro and her husband Vince and by her niece Lisa Zilio and her husband Julian and by grand-nieces and nephews. Mary lived a life of generosity, kindness, and caring. She was a long time member of the Basilica of Our Lady and the Catholic Woman's League. A private family graveside service was held at St. Peter's Cemetery, Oustic. A Memorial Mass will be held at the Basilica of Our Lady at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Church of Our Lady Building fund or to the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at the Guelph General Hospital and to the staff at Paramed for their wonderful care.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020