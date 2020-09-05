on September 3, 2020 in her 91st year, beloved wife of the late Milton C. Harris (1984). Cherished mother of Lesley P. and her partner Shawn Sturrock and Pamela A. and her late husband Scott Shepherd, all of Guelph. Loved grandma of Jeremy and Emma. Predeceased by her brother William Mason of England. The family would like to thank the staff at the Ellington for the exceptional care they gave. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St. Guelph. Private interment of cremated remains at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Elliott Community would be appreciate by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com