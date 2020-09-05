1/1
Mason Kathleen HARRIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
on September 3, 2020 in her 91st year, beloved wife of the late Milton C. Harris (1984). Cherished mother of Lesley P. and her partner Shawn Sturrock and Pamela A. and her late husband Scott Shepherd, all of Guelph. Loved grandma of Jeremy and Emma. Predeceased by her brother William Mason of England. The family would like to thank the staff at the Ellington for the exceptional care they gave. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St. Guelph. Private interment of cremated remains at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Elliott Community would be appreciate by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved