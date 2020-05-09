Maxine Ann Lipinski
Passed away on April 22, 2020 at the age of 68 years, in Guelph, Ontario. Maxine was the much loved eldest daughter of Mary Lipinski and the late Oscar Lipinski. Dear sister of Nancy Lipinski, Michael Lipinski and Lorraine Curran-Lipinski. Predeceased by brothers Paul and Russell. Aunt Max will be fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces; Morgan, Bailey, Chelsea, Mark and Joshua; wearing her feather earrings and shaggy dog purses and her hearty cackle laugh. Maxine was unconditionally loved and will be missed by her wonderful and caring friends and of course, her fur family Hooligan and Patch. Memorial contributions to Cystic Fibrosis or the Ontario Lung Association would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gilchrist Chapel
One Delhi Street
Guelph, ON N1E 4J3
(519) 824-0031
