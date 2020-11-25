Mitchell, Joan Leith - Born October 21, 1934, passed away peacefully at Braddan Private Hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia, on November 15, 2020 in her 87th year. Pre-deceased by her loving and beloved James (Jim) Mitchell. Survived by her loving son, Cameron, and much-loved daughter-in-law, Julie. Dearly missed Grandmama of Holly who was the light of Joan's last 15 years. Formerly of Guelph, Ontario, Joan is predeceased by her brother, Donald McLennan of Huntly, Scotland. Sister-in-law to Melvin Mitchell (deceased) and Flora Swanston (deceased). Joan was born in Dingwall, Scotland to Donald McLennan and Christina Cormack. At the age of 7, her Dad was transferred by the Royal Mail to Huntly, Scotland and Joan lived there until bravely emigrating on her own to Canada in the 1960s. Joan landed in Guelph and promptly put her Scottish teaching training to use at Victory Public School teaching elementary grades. During her teaching career Joan formed friendships with other Scots, Canadians and neighbours that lasted her a lifetime. Only leaving teaching to raise her son, Joan dedicated herself to this and taking care of the household while her beloved Jim toiled away in a variety of jobs. Joan loved her friends dearly and enjoyed many a night of laughter, merriment and good conversation with those she held dear. An avid and adventurous traveller, and possessing a curious mind, Joan loved to learn about anything that came her way and always gave things a whole-hearted go. In her later years Joan loved to walk, read, spend time with animals (especially cats!), converse, do arts and crafts, sing, tinkle away at the piano and spend time with her family, particularly at restaurants!. To know Joan was to love her kind, gentle, and generous soul. As Joan wished, cremation has taken place. At some point in the future, when the world is less chaotic, Joan and Jim will be scattered together in some of their favourite places. Joan will be always loved and forever missed. Joan would never have wanted anyone to make a fuss. If you feel you want to do something to honour her, the family suggests donations to Epilepsy Canada. Joan taught her grand-daughter Holly, one of her favourite songs and seemed a fitting close to this tribute..."Come along, come along, let us foot it out together. Come along, come along, be it fair or stormy weather. With the hills of home before us, and the purple of the heather, we shall sing a happy chorus, come along, come along."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store