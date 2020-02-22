|
Died with family at her side at Guelph General Hospital. Megan was the much beloved daughter of Natalie and Eddie McBride, and loving sister of Joel and Alison McBride. Megan was the cherished granddaughter of Peter and Waltraud Kubusch and of Barbara and the late Jim McBride. She is survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Megan loved all animals and adopted several rescue pets throughout her life. She was kind and welcoming to every person she encountered and never left anyone a stranger. She had a heart for connecting with others. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and joyful spirit. "Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure." Friends will be received at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph on Sunday February 23 from 6-9p.m and on Monday February 24, 2020 at Parkview Church 89 Speedvale Ave. E., from 12-1:00PM with the funeral Service from 1:00-2:00 Monday. An interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Refreshments will be offered at the church following the funeral. Megan's organs have been donated to save the lives of others. We encourage you to sign up to be an organ donor by visiting beadonor.ca. Donation cards are available at the funeral home or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com. Expressions of sympathy can also be made by donating to Crohns Colitus Canada. Either would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 22, 2020