Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
Resources
More Obituaries for Megan McBride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Megan Natasha McBride


1996 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Died with family at her side at Guelph General Hospital. Megan was the much beloved daughter of Natalie and Eddie McBride, and loving sister of Joel and Alison McBride. Megan was the cherished granddaughter of Peter and Waltraud Kubusch and of Barbara and the late Jim McBride. She is survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Megan loved all animals and adopted several rescue pets throughout her life. She was kind and welcoming to every person she encountered and never left anyone a stranger. She had a heart for connecting with others. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and joyful spirit. "Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure." Friends will be received at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph on Sunday February 23 from 6-9p.m and on Monday February 24, 2020 at Parkview Church 89 Speedvale Ave. E., from 12-1:00PM with the funeral Service from 1:00-2:00 Monday. An interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Refreshments will be offered at the church following the funeral. Megan's organs have been donated to save the lives of others. We encourage you to sign up to be an organ donor by visiting beadonor.ca. Donation cards are available at the funeral home or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com. Expressions of sympathy can also be made by donating to Crohns Colitus Canada. Either would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Megan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -