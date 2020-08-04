With profound sadness, we announce that Mike Maher died suddenly from complications of kidney failure on Saturday, August 1st, he was 68. Mike was born in Toronto and grew up in Rexdale. His childhood was challenging, causing him to grow up more quickly than children should, but in his fashion, he turned adversity into a strength of character to which he led his life. Mike was a proud and dutiful firefighter at Toronto Airport, and in 1979, responded to the call for the Mississauga train derailment triggering the largest evacuation in Canadian history. It was a defining moment in his life. He was mechanically inclined and throughout his life had a passion for cars. In his younger days it was his Bug-eyed Sprite, Austin Mini, and Mazda RX-7. A month before his death, he was doing body work and painting Charlotte, his MR-2 Spyder. He was a loyal friend you could always count on, discuss philosophy, or argue politics. After surviving a near-critical illness in 2011, Mike made substantial lifestyle changes for himself and for his family; he had a new lease on life and made sure it was not squandered. These were the best years of his life. His heart was full for Hunter and Stella, his grandchildren. He spoiled them with Lego, love, and laughter and their importance in his life cannot be overstated. He was a father that exemplified honour and doing the right thing, even when not convenient. He touched so many lives and will be dearly missed by his son, Eric, and daughter-in-law, Alida. Please celebrate his memory by doing things for others, and consider how he lived his life, as he said, "When others fear the night, be the light." Due to COVID-19, please understand the memorial visitation will be by invitation only, physical distancing rules apply, and masks are required. If you are unwell or have been in contact with a positive case, for the sake of the community, do not attend. The memorial visitation by invitation only is on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph. Mike did not stand on cermeony, so please do not send flowers, but if you want to honour him, please consider a contribution in his name to the Firefighters Benevolent Fund. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com
which will be forwarded to the family.