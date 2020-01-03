|
|
With a heavy heart we announce the passing of Mike Hoogaars . Beloved Son of Mary Stoeber -Hoogaars ,and father Peter Hoogaars (deceased) stepson of Joe Stoeber (deceased) brother ofTim Hoogaars ,(partner Denise Reid )his wife Joanie Kennedy and their son Owen Hoogaars ,beloved uncles Andrew deGroot and wife Sian nephews Jeff -Steven .Tony Degroot ,wife Cheryl(,deceased daughter Alisha )Ryan Beloved uncle to Tommy ,Megan ,Joel Many aunts and uncles in Holland ,Germany ,Belgium ,cousins . Service has taken place in Calgary ,holding a memorial service in Guelph Ont at Marymount Cemetery in the Mausoleum hwy 6 on February 1 at 10,30 am