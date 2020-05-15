Passed away peacefully at the Wellington Terrace Long Term Care Home in Fergus on Tuesday, May 12th in her 92nd year. Millie was predeceased by her husband Leslie and son Douglas. She is survived by her son John (JL), grandson John, granddaughter Jodi and five great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Millie's Fergus neighbours who enabled her to stay in her own home for so long. They would also like to thank the staff at Wellington Terrace who took such great care of her in her final home. No services are scheduled at this time. Memorial donations in Millie's name can be made to the Wellington Terrace. On-line condolences can be made at the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home, Fergus Chapel www.grahamgiddyfh.com.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 15, 2020.