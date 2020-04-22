|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mohinder Singh Sandhu at home on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Raghbans Kaur (Sinhu) for 68 years. Loved father of Simerjeet (Darshan) Grewal in India, Mandeep (Judy Foltz) Sandhu and Karmaldeep (the late Franco) Franceschi in Guelph. Loving grandfather of Gundeep, Shampy and Damian and great-grandfather of two. Born in India in 1924 (now Pakistan), he earned this BA (Economics) in Lahore and his MA in New Delhi. He joined the Indian Air Force in 1950 reaching the rank of CGO/CSO before he retired in 1982. Mohinder and Raghbans moved to Guelph in July 1994 to join their 2 younger children and their (Guelphite) spouses. He was humble, honest, hard-working man, always concerned with the welfare of others. He loved politics and enjoyed discussions on many topics with anyone willing to talk. He was on the board of Directors of the Guelph Community Health Centre and was instrumental at raising funds to purchase their current building. A private cremation will take place. A public celebration will take place at a later date to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be forwarded to the family via the funeral home website below Mohinder's notice. Memorial donation to the Guelph Sikh Society building fund would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Mohinder S. Sandhu in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020