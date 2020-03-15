|
In Loving Memory of a Loving Wife, and Cherished Mother. Gone all to soon on March 15, 2018. Sadly missed but not forgotten by your Loving Husband Bruce and Daughter Courtney. Those special memories of you will always bring a smile to our hearts. The fact that you are no longer here will always cause us pain. A day we do not think of you is very hard to find. We miss you so Very much my Love, but know you are watching over us from above. Your Loving Husband Bruce and Devoted Daughter Courtney
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020