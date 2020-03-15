Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Hagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Hagan


1958 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monica Hagan In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of a Loving Wife, and Cherished Mother. Gone all to soon on March 15, 2018. Sadly missed but not forgotten by your Loving Husband Bruce and Daughter Courtney. Those special memories of you will always bring a smile to our hearts. The fact that you are no longer here will always cause us pain. A day we do not think of you is very hard to find. We miss you so Very much my Love, but know you are watching over us from above. Your Loving Husband Bruce and Devoted Daughter Courtney
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -