Morris TWIST
Morris Twist passed away peacefully at the Guelph General Hospital on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 78 years, surrounded by his wife and son, after a very short battle with lung cancer. Morris was the beloved husband of Annette Twist (née Brown) for 51 years, a loving father to James and Padraig, his daughter-in-law Claudia and the cherished grandfather of Julian and Samuel. Morris was the Executive Director of the Guelph United Way for 35 years and a prolific volunteer in the Guelph community. Cremation has taken place. If so desired, memorial donations to The United Way would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
