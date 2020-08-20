Morris Twist passed away peacefully at the Guelph General Hospital on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 78 years, surrounded by his wife and son, after a very short battle with lung cancer. Morris was the beloved husband of Annette Twist (née Brown) for 51 years, a loving father to James and Padraig, his daughter-in-law Claudia and the cherished grandfather of Julian and Samuel. Morris was the Executive Director of the Guelph United Way for 35 years and a prolific volunteer in the Guelph community. Cremation has taken place. If so desired, memorial donations to The United Way would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com