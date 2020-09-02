Passed away peacefully at the Guelph General Hospital on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Mose Giovanni Vettoretto, in his 91st year, was the beloved husband of Maria (nee Quagliotto) Vettoretto (2010). He was the dear father of Ed (Elena), Nadia, Danny (Teresa) and Robert (Anna), the loving Nonno of Christopher (Julia), Matthew, Jessica, Brenden, Alannah, Noah, Olivia, Ryan and Ava and Bis Nonno of Abigail, Kathryn, Mikayla and Carter. Mose is survived by two sisters Amabile and Isetta and one brother Giorgio (Anna Maria). He is predeceased by brothers Giuseppi, Berto and by a sister Armeda. Social Distancing Visiting (viewing) and a Funeral Mass will be held on the same day following current pandemic regulations at St. John's Church, 45 Victoria Rd. N., Guelph on Friday, September 4, 2020. Everyone attending is required to wear a mask. Prior to the 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass, visitors will enter the church lobby through the double glass doors facing the school, close to the parking lot. Viewing will take place in the church lobby from 10:00 to 10:50 a.m., after which visitors will be ushered (escorted) to social distancing seating in the church. The immediate family will say their good-byes at the casket from 10:50 to 11:00 a.m. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friends may RSVP on the funeral home website to arrive at the visiting times for which they have chosen. A private family committal service will follow at Our Lady Immaculate Mausoleum, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com