Muriel Elizabeth Schnarr, loving wife and mother of five, grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 11 passed away on November 6, 2020, at the age of 84. Muriel was born on October 17, 1936 in Nassagawega Township, Ontario to Kenneth and Isabel (McAlpine) Wallace. She grew up in a big loving family surrounded by three brothers and five sisters. On April 13, 1956 she married Maurice and raised five children Joanne (spouse Paul Freer and children: Katie, Kyle, Alana, Marisa), Beaver (spouse Patricia and children: Alexander, Emily), Karen (spouse Jeffrey Uniac, and children: Joseph, Matthew, Kayla, Zachary), David (spouse Cindy and children: Nathan, Tyler, Brody) and Paul (spouse Ruth and child Lauren). Muriel loved nothing more than her family and took great pride in them. Second only to her love of family was her commitment to the New Church. She could often be found inviting half the community down for a snack after service followed by a big family meal. In her later years, she loved watching the birds and her visits to Ottawa to spend time with great grandkids Penny and Eddie. Muriel was often quick to offer a helping hand to her loved ones. She was known for her quick wit, wicked sense of humour and her kind and compassionate spirit. Muriel was predeceased in death by her father Kenneth, mother Isabel, sisters Margurite and Pearl, her husband Maurice and her son Beaver. She leaves behind many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters. A closed memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Carmel New Church in Kitchener at 2 p.m. It will be live-streamed and available to view through the Church's website (www.carmelnewchurch.org
) or at their YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to the Diabetes Society of Canada.