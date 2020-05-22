September 30, 1930 - May 14, 2020 Nancy passed away peacefully in her 90th year at Hospice Wellington in Guelph on May 14th, 2020. She was a kind and loving mother to her four children: Brenda (Rob) of Calgary, Kevin (Barb) of Victoria, Darren (Annette) of Port Carling, and Allyson (John) of Kitchener. She will also be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Jordan, Lauryn and Ireland, and her wonderful nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her first husband Harry Schmidt, second husband Dalton Campbell, her brother Spencer Hill, and her sister Dora McTavish who passed away in April 2020. Born in Stratford, Ontario, Nancy met Harry and they married in Stratford on October 6th,1951 and later moved to Guelph where they raised their four children. Many summers were spent at their trailer in Port Elgin where the beach was a big part of their lives. Nancy loved sitting under her beach umbrella and chatting with her summer friends, playing with her granddaughters, and walking down to see the sunset and getting a maple walnut ice cream cone. She also loved to walk uptown with some of her friends or with her sister from Exeter to browse through the local shops. Nancy loved to shop! Nancy had a wonderful network of friends through her many years at First Baptist Church where she would meet weekly with her Mission Circle Group. Nancy's involvement with the church was a big part of her life for over 60 years. Nancy had an amazing neighbourhood of friends that she loved and who were a big part of her life over the years. Her ability to make friends easily was part of her amazing charm. She'd give a little wave and a smile from the front porch and the neighbours would not hesitate to drop by. Lilac Place will really miss her infectious personality and welcoming hellos. Nancy always loved to dress colourfully. From her orange hat right down to her red shoes and polka dot or teapot socks! She loved to draw and paint and to this day would still draw a little picture of herself in her children's birthday cards. Nancy was a fun-loving mother and friend to so many. She will be truly missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her. The family extends a special thank you to the nurses at GGH, to Nurse Olivia and Dr. Parent, and to the nurses at Hospice Wellington for making mom's stay so comfortable. Donations in Nancy's memory can be made to First Baptist Church, Guelph www.fbcg.ca/index.php/donate/ or to Hospice Wellington www.hospicewellington.org/donate Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 22, 2020.