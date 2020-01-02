|
Reverend Nancy Collett, Chaplain, Guelph General Hospital, peacefully, at Hospice Wellington in Guelph on December 20, 2019 from complications with cancer at age 63. Nancy will be greatly missed by her two brothers John (Sue) and Don (Diane) Collett as well as her nieces and nephews Mike, Andrew, Rebecca, Dave (Stephanie), Ken (Megan) Collett, Laura (Geoff) Caldwell. She will be forever missed by her long-time friend of 35 years and our family friend Eloise Umpleby and her daughters Rachael (Luke Kordupel) and Laura. Nancy "Auntie xo" was loved very much by her great-nieces and nephews Sawyer, Avery, Carson, Spencer, Ryder, Ella, Brayden, Addison, Alexis and Logan. Her nieces and nephews and her "little kiddies" meant the world to her and she would hate it if she had to miss out on a birthday or special occasion for any of them. Her record of service to the GGH and community and the people and families she touched are too numerous to mention here. She will also be missed by a long list of friends and colleagues we had the privilege to meet over the last while. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Guelph General Hospital, Hospice Wellington and McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home for making her last days as comfortable as possible and extending every courtesy to our family. There will be visitation from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph. There will be a memorial service in the early spring (TBA) and we sincerely hope that everyone will be able to attend. Donations would be greatly appreciated to The , The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital, or to Hospice Wellington in Guelph. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.