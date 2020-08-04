Of Guelph, passed away peacefully at Innisfree House, Kitchener on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the age of 62. Beloved partner of Dave Cunningham for 32 years. Cherished daughter of Peggy Johnson and the late Wilfred Johnson (1984). Dear sister of Mark Johnson (Hedi Philippi) and the late Cathy Jacina (2014). Dear Aunt to Greg Jacina and Amy Jacina (Shawn Gates). Will be lovingly remembered by Dave's family - parents, June (Trim) Cunningham and the late Alfred Cunningham, brother Randy (Anna) Cunningham, sister Shelley (Paul) Pagnan, niece Kayla Pagnan and nephew Ryan Pagnan. A private service will be held at the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph. Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Nancy's notice. Memorial contributions to Innisfree House would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Nancy E. Johnson in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.