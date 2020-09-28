Nancy (Campbell) Stanlick passed away peacefully in her 65th year on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Hospice Wellington in Guelph. Daughter of Doris Harvey (predeceased by Don Harvey) and predeceased by her father John Campbell. Dear wife of Tim Stanlick. Loving mother of Jason (Janine) of Fergus, Jeff (Tanya) of Guelph, Jennifer Dorsey (Ross) of Ithaca, NY. Loving grandmother to Ben, Rowen, Emersyn, Kapriah, Kashus, and Kaari. An aunt to many nieces and nephews as well as a great-aunt to many. Will be sadly missed by her sister Lynda Cerenzia (Glen), B (C), sister-in-law to Robert Stanlick (Nancy) and M (N). Predeceased by her brother-in-law Ron Smith. Nancy was a Library Assistant at the University of Guelph for over 26 years where she will be fondly remembered. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at Hospice Wellington for the exceptional care Nancy received in her last days, their compassion will not be forgotten. Memorial contributions to Hospice Wellington or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated. The family will be having a private graveside service. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com
and they will be forwarded to the family.