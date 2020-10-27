1938 - 2020 Do not stand at my grave and weep I am not there. I do not sleep. I am the thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on snow. It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife and mother, Nancy Patricia Cox (nee Hebden) at the Guelph General Hospital on October 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Glen, and cherished by all who knew her, our "Nan" was the heart of our family. Born in Guelph, Ontario to Catherine and Merrill Hebden on July 9, 1938, Nancy graduated from GCVI and worked at the Ontario Veterinary College. She met Glen, the love of her life, while doing yard work on hot summer day, and after marrying in 1963, cared for her family with unfailing devotion. She loved gathering her family together for many laughter-filled family celebrations, and she treasured times with friends. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush I am the swift uplifting rush Nancy doted on her four grandsons, and when they were young, she could often be found crawling around the floor as they played with their toys. Unlike the daughters she raised, these boys were indulged, and the word, 'no" seldom used. Her love of these young men was a precious gift, and her wisdom, courage and life lessons will live on with them as they grow. Nancy bravely endured years of chronic illness with great fortitude. As heartbroken as we are to say 'goodbye', we know she is at peace. Nancy is profoundly missed by Glen, her husband of 57 years. She is mourned by her daughters' families Carolyn, her husband Stephen, and grandsons Tristan, Kieran and Ethan Rowins of Perth, Australia and Janice, husband Brian and grandson Jonas Black of Courtice, Ontario. She is a dearly missed sister of Mary Heighton and Dr. Ron Hebden of Guelph, and sister-in-law to Murray and Sharon Cox of Eramosa. The family are very grateful for the generous kindness of many friends and neighbours who supported the family through Nancy's final months. Special thanks to the staff of the Guelph General Hospital who cared for Nancy. The family will hold a private service. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com
. Expressions of gratitude may be directed in her memory to the Foundation of the Guelph General Hospital - Together We Care Campaign, Dublin Street United Church or the charity of your choice
. Of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry; I am not there. I did not die. ~ Mary Elizabeth Frye A tree will be planted in memory of Nancy P. Cox in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.