59, passed away peacefully at the Guelph General Hospital on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She shared 38 years of marriage with Gerry Tanti. Daughter to Curt and Mona Brown of Calgary and daughter-in-law to Walter and Vivian Tanti of Guelph. Mother of Kristen (Ty) Senyshyn and new Nana to Zachary. Sister to Dan Brown of Calgary and sister-in-law to Debbie Tanti of London. Sandy was quick-witted and had a wicked sense of humour. She loved her family deeply and we will cherish all the happy times we had together. She loved angels and was always looking for signs from passed loved ones. We know that Zach has met his guardian angel and now we will look for signs from her. Special thanks to Dr. Schmidt and Dr. Lala, nurses Carla, Doretta and Jeremy, and to everyone for their compassion and for keeping her comfortable during her last few days in the ICU. A private service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
. Memorial contributions to the Foundation of the Guelph General Hospital would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Sandra L. Tanti in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.