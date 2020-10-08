Donna passed peacefully from natural causes on Friday October 2, 2020 at The Elliott Community in Guelph with her granddaughter Kristin by her side. Donna was born in Stratford, Ontario on March 14, 1927 and was the daughter of Mary Ellen and Edward Hall. Dear mother of the late Linda Mowbray and late son-in-law Mel Mowbray. Cherished grandmother to Kristin Dillon (late Paul) and her partner Philippe Bertrand. Predeceased by her six sisters Kathleen McKay (Rod), Frances MacGregor (Greg), Noel Dunn (Ken), Margaret Bradley (Cliff), Angela Coddington (John), and Anita Ruf (Emil) and three brothers Harold, Gerald, and Leon. She is survived by her sister-in-law Marion Hall and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Donna worked as a Bell Telephone operator for many years. She was an excellent baker and was known for her quick wit and sense of humour. Donna enjoyed walking (family and friends were amazed with the pace at which she traversed the streets of Stratford). She took a genuine interest in the lives of the people that she met, even in her later years when she struggled with dementia. Special thanks to the many caring staff at the Elliott community (especially Joel, Melanie, and Dr. Lee), Denise Morden, Gord and Cheryl Dunn, Ginette Levesque and Paula Sheppard for their care and support throughout the years. A private graveside service will be held in Avondale Cemetery in Stratford. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Elliott Community through the W. G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519.271.7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com