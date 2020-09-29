1/1
nee Koch Saralie Ann Scandrett
Passed away peacefully, after a year-long illness, on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Saralie "Sal" Ann (nee Koch) Scandrett, in her 84th year. Loving wife and best friend of Bruce, dear mother of Brad and Stephanie. Sal loved classical music. Bill Anderson from Classical 96.3 FM and his request program soothed her soul, especially in her final days. She was a long-time member of Trinity United Church where she enjoyed singing in the chancel choir for many years. Friends from Fellowship Club have blessed her life. Sal treasured friends and family above all else. In her recent words, she enjoyed her life so much that she wouldn't have changed a thing. Special thanks and love to those who have been so supportive through this challenging time. Thanks also to Dr. Jacob Borys, visiting minister Katharine Edmonstone and the compassionate caregivers at the Grand River Cancer Centre, LHIN, community palliative care team and Innisfree Hospice. We are so very grateful for your support. Donations can be made to Grand River Cancer Centre, or a charity of your choice. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the Funeral Home Chapel Saturday October 3, 2020 at 3:15pm. To attend the visitation and/or service, everyone must wear a facial covering, observe physical distancing, and RSVP to the funeral home by calling 519-745-8445. "Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything." - Plato


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
