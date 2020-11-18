Passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael Dillow and step-mother of Ryan and his wife Jaime. Bernadette was the dear daughter of Georgina (nee Steffler) LaFontaine and the late Ralph LaFontaine (2010). She was the loving sister of Kathryn (Bob Haley), Deanne (Russell Preece) and Andre LaFontaine. She is surivived by nephews Christopher and Connon Haley and by Sean and Christian Preece. Cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral at Bernadette's request. Many thanks to Dorothy Cameliare and Pauline Zeijlstra for all their help and love. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com