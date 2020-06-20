MOLYNEAUX, Katie Elizabeth (nee Matheson) Born on January 27, 1915 at Oyster Bed Bridge, PEI. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Health Centre in her 106th year. Beloved wife of the late William H. Molyneaux (July 29, 1988). Dear sister of the late Arthur, Cliff and John Matheson, Hilda Scott and Vera Brousseau. Loving mother of Dennis Molyneaux (Evelyn) and Arlen Molyneaux (Sharon). Proud grandmother of Darryl, Alyssa, Angela, David, Jonathan, Benjamin, Nathan, Stephen and great-grandmother of Ellie, Josie, Bexlee, Wesley, Selah, Joseph, Ezra and Micah. Katie was a longtime member of Parkview Church in Guelph. A special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's LTC over the past eleven years. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph on Monday, June 22, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation or The Gideons Memorial Bible Plan would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Katie E. Molyneaux in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.