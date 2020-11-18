Passed away peacefully, at Morriston Park Nursing Home, Thursday, November 12, 2020 in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert Johnston; loved mother of Elizabeth (Mark) Brydges, Mary Ellen Johnston (Richard Lazenby), Karen (Jeff) Hutchinson and Laura (Craig) McLean; grandmother of Sarah, Caitlin, Scott, Rebecca and Matthew; great-grandmother of Felix. Beloved sister of Edgar Snyder; predeceased by sister Shirley Tapley, and brothers William and Bobby Snyder. A small family service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Guelph. Arrangements entrusted to WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 / www.wallcustance.com
- Condolences can be sent via funeral home website below Ila's notice. Memorial contributions to the Rockwood Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund (255 Main St. S., P.O. Box 669, Rockwood, ON, N0B 2K0) or Alzheimer Society of Ontario would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of M. Ila Johnston in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m..