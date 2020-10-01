1/1
nee Warburton Mary Carolyne CURL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Guelph, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener on Sunday, September 27, 2020, with her family by her side, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of 52 years to Gordon Curl. Loved mother of William Curl, Elizabeth Freeth and Richard (Melissa) Curl. Loving grandmother of Sloan, Ian, Niles and Noah. Dear sister of Bob (Bette) Warburton and Stephen (Linda) Warburton and dear sister-in-law of Kenza Warburton. Will be dearly missed by her extended family and friends. A private funeral service will be held at Dublin Street United Church, Guelph on Monday, October 5, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com. Memorial contributions to Dublin Street United Church would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Mary Carolyne Curl in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved