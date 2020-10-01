Of Guelph, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener on Sunday, September 27, 2020, with her family by her side, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of 52 years to Gordon Curl. Loved mother of William Curl, Elizabeth Freeth and Richard (Melissa) Curl. Loving grandmother of Sloan, Ian, Niles and Noah. Dear sister of Bob (Bette) Warburton and Stephen (Linda) Warburton and dear sister-in-law of Kenza Warburton. Will be dearly missed by her extended family and friends. A private funeral service will be held at Dublin Street United Church, Guelph on Monday, October 5, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
. Memorial contributions to Dublin Street United Church would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Mary Carolyne Curl in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.