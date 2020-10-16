It is with impossibly heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved wife and mother, Kelly Marie Bowman. She will be profoundly missed by her husband of 33 years Ken, children Megan (Robert), Kenny, Max, and puppy Louie. Kelly is the loving sibling of Stephanie (Dave) Pearsall, Ward (Melanie) Yorke, Rob (Gillian) Yorke, and Michael Bending. Kelly is predeceased by her mother Diane (Dave) Bending. She is survived by her father Ward Yorke and mother-in-law Annie Bowman. She will be greatly missed by her best friends, colleagues, students and extended family. Kelly devoted her career to early childhood and special education, spending decades serving intermediates at Willow Road Public School. At-risk students benefited from the after-school Math and Language program she ran, then realized their musical potential at Bucket Drumming Club alongside her. She recognized all students and their ongoing extracurricular involvement at the culminating Tab Assembly every year. "Bowman" was equally adored and admired by her colleagues. An avid cyclist, Kelly enjoyed riding recreationally as well as for the cause. She was a long-time member of Team Yorke, conquering the annual MS Bike Tour. When she wasn't biking, Kelly could be found jamming with her self-titled band, "The Barnyardigans," or assembling 1000+ piece puzzles on her deck in the summer sun. She took pleasure in decorating both her home and her classroom for the holidays. Not a day will pass where we won't think of her. She will be missed. We'd like to thank Dr. Hood for his compassion and care, Dr. Kilmurry and the surgical team at St. Mary's Hospital, the Grand River Cancer Centre, Laura and the nurses at Bayshore and Jenny and the PSWs at Closing the Gap. Finally, to our Aunt Steph, there are no words to adequately express our appreciation of you and the time you so selflessly spent with us during the final weeks. We couldn't have done this without you. Cremation has already taken place and a celebration of life will be planned for a further date. In lieu of flowers, Kelly and the Bowman family kindly request that donations be made in her honour to Willow Road Public School through the Upper Grand Learning Foundation. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com