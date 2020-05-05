Free and at total peace on Saturday May 2, 2020 guided to heaven's shore by Divine Presence, to soar to worlds unknown. After a long illness and many challenges, Nick passed away at Hillside Manor with his wife Marion at his side. What an honour and privilege to walk with Nick to the gates of paradise as he passed in such a beautiful, peaceful, soft and gentle way. He was born in Kitchener February 14, 1939. He married Betty McQueen in 1960 and they raised their two sons in Guelph, Ontario. He was past president of the Kiwanis Club and the Guelph Country Club and was a real estate agent in Guelph for 20 years. After moving to Stratford, Nick drove a school bus for 15 years, he loved the children and enjoyed them every day. He had a beautiful outgoing personality. He loved people. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed the game for many years. He was a member of Avon Mennonite Church, Stratford where he helped coordinate community meals. He was predeceased by his wife Betty (1991). Lovingly remembered by his second wife Marion Nafziger-Brenneman, whom he married in 1999. Loving father of Ryan (Natalie) of Kimberley, B.C, Greg (Linda) of Ingersoll, and step children Melanie Brenneman of Stratford and Mayra Craig (Steve) of Plattsville. He is adored and loved by his grandchildren Kyle (Tori), Dylan, Lucas and Zoe Callwood and Hailey Craig. Dear brother of Theresa Thomas (Wayne) of Bridgetown, Nova Scotia, Jane Tudge, Christine Tudge both of Mississauga and Tim Tudge of Northern Ontario. Also survived by brother in law Jim McQueen (Helen), sisters in law Madeline Kuepfer, Laura Nafziger and Norma Nafziger. Predeceased by his mother Isabel Tudge, stepfather George Tudge, mother-in-law and father-in-law Hazel and John McQueen, brother Joe Tudge, brother-in-law Maynard, Murray, Maurice Nafziger and Norman Kuepfer. The family would like to thank the staff at Hillside Manor who gave loving care to Nick, you are greatly appreciated. A private family service will take place followed by internment at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph. A celebration of Nick's life will be held in the future and will be announced. Donations in his memory may be made to the Lung Association, Pancreatic Cancer Canada, House of Blessing or the Mennonite Central Committee through the W.G. Young Funeral, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519.271.7411. www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 5, 2020.